The Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory Tuesday for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Seaside.
Officials say people should avoid direct contact with the ocean, nearby creeks, water runoff flowing into the ocean and pools of water on the beach until the advisory is lifted.
Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
Officials say increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources, including stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems and animal waste.
