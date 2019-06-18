A public health advisory was issued Tuesday for higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean off Cannon Beach.
The Oregon Health Authority advises people not to swim in the ocean or nearby creeks until the advisory is lifted.
Fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to waterborne bacteria.
To get updates on the status of the advisory, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
