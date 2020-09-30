The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday lifted a public health advisory for the beach in Seaside.
The advisory was issued Tuesday after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Officials say contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk, but recommend people stay out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds and runoff from those pools.
