A health advisory has been lifted in Cannon Beach.
A public health advisory issued for Cannon Beach and Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site was lifted Friday afternoon.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory on Thursday after finding unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Officials say follow-up tests show lower bacteria levels, and that contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.
People are cautioned to stay out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, as the water could contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.