The health advisory issued for recreational use at Cullaby Lake has been lifted.
However, officials still advise people to be alert for signs of cyanobacteria, or harmful algae blooms, because blooms can develop and disappear on lakes.
Only a fraction of Oregon’s lakes and streams are monitored for cyanobacterial blooms.
Officials said people should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, or if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible or if bright green cells are suspended in the water.
