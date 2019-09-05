The public health advisory for Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park has been lifted.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory Wednesday after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Recent samples taken by the state Department of Environmental Quality show bacteria levels are lower. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, as the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
Officials encourage recreational activities on the beach, but warn water contact should be avoided when advisories are in effect.
