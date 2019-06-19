The public health advisory for ocean waters off Cannon Beach has been lifted.
State Department of Environmental Quality testing shows fecal bacteria levels have subsided.
However, state officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that attract birds, as well as runoff from these pools, because the water may contain increased fecal bacteria.
An advisory was issued on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.