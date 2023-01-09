SEASIDE — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden came to the Seaside Middle School gymnasium on Saturday for his first in-person town hall in two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is your time to educate me,” the Oregon Democrat said. “I want to hear what’s important to you, and no subject is off-limits."

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden held a town hall in Seaside on Saturday.

Tags

R.J. Marx is editor of the Seaside Signal and covers South County for The Astorian. Reach him at 971-320-4557 or rmarx@seasidesignal.com.