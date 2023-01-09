SEASIDE — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden came to the Seaside Middle School gymnasium on Saturday for his first in-person town hall in two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is your time to educate me,” the Oregon Democrat said. “I want to hear what’s important to you, and no subject is off-limits."
Over the course of 90 minutes, Wyden heard a battery of policy questions and concerns, from the makeup of the 118th U.S. Congress to the upgrade of the region's marine infrastructure.
Wyden touted recent health care legislation, including a monthly cap on the cost of insulin for people on Medicare, free vaccines and negotiations to hold down the price of medicine.
“Big Pharma fought the government's and the consumer’s right to negotiate a better deal on medicine,” the senator said. “They fought it like they were defending the Holy Grail. And we beat them. And I would go into those hearing rooms. And they would say, ‘Well, there’s opposition to negotiation.’ And I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Come to one of my town meetings. If there’s any opposition to the government’s ability to negotiate a better deal for seniors and consumers, that opposition must be in the witness protection program, because I haven’t found the person.'”
Wyden said he was a “supply-sider” on the subjects of child care and housing. “We need to increase the supply for everybody," he said. "We’ve got to increase the supply.”
To pay for services, he said, “It’s time billionaires pay their fair share of taxes. What you saw in those Trump tax returns is representative of what wealthy people can do," he said of House's public release of some of former President Donald Trump's tax records. "They can just take losses and write-offs indefinitely.”
Port of Astoria Commissioner Scott McClaine spoke of infrastructure problems on the waterfront, including the partial Buoy Beer Co. building collapse last year. “Some of this we cannot manage on our own,” he said. “We need federal assistance.”
Wyden said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could help address some of those concerns and offered to follow up directly.
During the listening session, constituents brought up the war in Ukraine, teen bullying, navigating the IRS, abortion and diplomatic relations with Cuba, among other topics.
A day after the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Wyden said he met with high school students who asked him what he thought. “I said, ‘This goes on in other countries. We’re better than that. This is not what we’re about,’” he said.
Wyden has long pledged to hold town halls every year in all 36 Oregon counties. Although he conducted virtual events during the pandemic, he said he approached the first in-person town hall in two years with some apprehension.
“Who would come? How would people react?” he said to the crowd, which included elected officials from throughout Clatsop County. “How would people react after last night at the House of Representatives? We saw people apparently physically attacking each other,” he said of tensions among Republicans before choosing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Wyden came to Seaside in 2016 when the community sought a new school campus out of the tsunami inundation zone. Six years later, this was his first visit to the campus, which included a tour of the middle school and high school, where a wrestling match was underway in the gym.
“It is an incredible, incredible place for people to have a chance to get an education,” Wyden said. “When I saw the CTE (career and technical education) program, the wood shop, the wonderful facilities for music, being here in the (middle school) gym — and I'm going to tell everybody there is no better place for students to eat lunch than in that cafeteria looking at the ocean.”
Wyden said the town hall provided an example of government “by the people and for the people” and demonstrated the “Oregon way.”
“We know that Oregon's a special place and we really do care about coming together and finding sensible solutions,” he said.