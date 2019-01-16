The Columbia-Pacific Coordinated Care Organization will be in Seaside Jan. 30 to seek public input on how to guide its implementation of the Oregon Health Plan.
The health organization, established in 2012, coordinates health services for more than 25,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. It is creating a Community Health Improvement Plan that will guide its focus from 2020 through 2025.
In the fall, it surveyed more than 1,250 community members, gathering their concerns about nutrition, housing, access to prescriptions, providers, mental health and other topics. The visit is part of a community roadshow sharing the results of the survey, along with population data, and giving the community a chance to vote on health priority areas.
“Your story is a very powerful tool,” Nancy Knopf, a community health partnership manager, said in a release. “Your voice says so much more about what is working and what could be improved than a typical health care survey can.”
The roadshow will visit Seaside from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St.
