A heat advisory has been issued for areas in Clatsop County this weekend.

Tiffany Brown, the county’s emergency manager, said in a release that even if temperatures are below 90 degrees Fahrenheit, heat can be dangerous.

“It’s important for people to figure out how they can stay cool,” she wrote, “especially if they do not have air conditioning, are older or have health conditions.”

In addition, bodies of water, such as streams, lakes and oceans, can remain cold even as air temperatures rise, she said. Plunging in may cause cold shock and hypothermia.

