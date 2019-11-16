Helping Hands in Clatsop, Tillamook, Yamhill and Lincoln counties received a $85,000 grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services to strengthen winter shelter for people who are homeless.
The state gave over $1.7 million in grant money to organizations across the state that provide shelter.
The funds aim to help organizations secure facilities to operate shelters, increase the number of shelter beds, expand operating hours, provide extended outreach, fund shelter staff and purchase bedding, mats and blankets.
