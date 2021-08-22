Edith Henningsgaard Miller, a transformational figure in late 20th century Astoria, died on Saturday. She was 97.
As Astoria’s first woman mayor, she brought a level of professionalism to City Hall. A number of important Astoria government careers began during her administration, including her city manager, the late Jim Flint, the city’s community development director, Paul Benoit, and Ron Louie, who became the first Chinese-American police chief.
Her administration was a pivotal moment in the city’s life. Planning and urban development work during her seven years set the stage for the civic rebirth that blossomed after she was out of office.
Henningsgaard Miller's storied life included a whirlwind World War II courtship, a late-in-life political candidacy and survival of an airplane crash on the Columbia River.
"My mom lived a long life. She adored her children and her grandchildren and was proud and humbled to have been mayor of Astoria," said Blair Henningsgaard Jr., her son, who serves as city attorney.
Raised in Iowa
Born in 1923, her life began on a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, farm, where she was fourth of five children of German-Irish ancestry. She attended a one-room school, graduated from high school at the age of 15 and trained to become a nurse at the University of Iowa.
Edith Gensicke met her first husband, Blair Henningsgaard, at a U.S. Army hospital, where she was a nurse and he was recuperating. Blair Henningsgaard had seen combat action in Bastogne, where his unit was encircled by the German army.
After Blair Henningsgaard proposed marriage during a one-week leave, she said, “No, I don’t have any shoes.” A physician said he would give Edith his shoe ration stamp. They married in 1945.
Following the war, the newly married Henningsgaards lived in Portland, where the young physician was doing his residency at Good Samaritan. The couple considered moving to South Bend, Washington, when an acquaintance said: “You would be a natural for Astoria.”
The Henningsgaards had four children: Blair Jr., Lisa, Jolee and Bill. In those years, Edith raised funds for the American Red Cross, played golf and was president of the League of Women Voters.
After Dr. Henningsgaard died suddenly in 1980, Edith worked for Bobbie McCallister at her Commercial Street shop, Gift Galleon.
McCallister was heavily involved with creation of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, and Henningsgaard became interested in city issues. When Mayor Robert "Bob" Chopping announced his retirement in 1982, several people encouraged Henningsgaard to run.
Henningsgaard defeated Dick Garner in 1982 to become Astoria’s first female mayor. She won by a margin of 2,430 to 1,799, capturing 56% of the vote to Garner’s 41%.
Henningsgaard's issues included improved citizen participation in city government and Astoria’s economy. She cited beauty and history as among the city's biggest assets in promoting tourism. She also promoted the concept of a waterfront park.
Her era as Astoria’s first woman mayor coincided with the service of an unprecedented number of women mayors on the North Coast, including Joyce Williams in Seaside, Janet Stevenson in Hammond and Lucille Houston in Cannon Beach.
Henningsgaard's first years in office saw the retirement of longtime city manager Dale Curry. To the list of 123 city manager candidates provided by the League of Oregon Cities, Henningsgaard said she added the name of “Jim Flint and another man, and those were the two the council picked (as finalists).”
Said the former mayor: “He (Flint) was what we needed. He’s the one who wanted an expert to advise us on the riverfront. That’s how we got (architect) Robert Murase and the Riverwalk and the Sixth Street park.”
After serving two terms, Henningsgaard won a third term in the 1990 election. But she announced her resignation for the purpose of marrying Joe Miller the following year. The Henningsgaards and Millers had been longtime friends when Dr. Henningsgaard was an officer of the American Medical Association and Miller was one of the association's lobbyists.
The newly married Millers lived in Kentucky and Florida, in addition to Astoria. Joe Miller died in 2006.
"She was always one to kind of embrace a good idea and just be supportive, as you need a mayor to be," said Benoit, who became city manager. "I loved working with her. She was always calm, always evenhanded.
"She was a politician, but she just was even. She never seemed to have an agenda other than what's good for the city."
After her years as mayor, Henningsgaard Miller continued to be a player in the city’s public life. She was a founding board member of Liberty Restoration Inc., which purchased and restored the historic Liberty Theatre. For some eight years, she was vice president of the restoration group.
“When the chips were down and we had to raise $60,000 to renew our option to purchase the building, Edith was one of the six parties who came to the table with money,” said Steve Forrester, the president and CEO of EO Media Group, who led the Liberty's restoration drive. “Edith’s leadership was absolutely essential to LRI’s ability to raise money to execute the restoration.”
The theater’s mezzanine was named in honor of Henningsgaard Miller during a 2007 ceremony.
Plane crash
Henningsgaard Miller endured an unexpected adventure in April 2009.
While flying from Astoria to Seattle on an experimental plane piloted by her son, Bill, the plane lost power. Bill Henningsgaard brought the plane down in the Columbia River, near the offices of the Columbia River Bar Pilots. Despite her not being able to swim, Henningsgaard Miller jumped into the river to catch a life belt tossed by rescuers, who hauled her on to their vessel.
"Edith Henningsgaard Miller was one of Astoria’s most accomplished citizens who exemplified the spirit of public service and community-mindedness which makes Astoria a truly great place to live," Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said in an email.
The mayor recognized Henningsgaard Miller's work with local nonprofits. She was active with groups such as the Friends of the Astoria Column and the Astoria YMCA and was honored with the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s George Award in 1981 for her service.
"Astoria has lost a local icon who made the community a better place," Jones said. "The city of Astoria extends its deepest sympathies to Mrs. Henningsgaard Miller’s family and friends on her passing."
Henningsgaard Miller is survived by her son Blair Jr., and daughters, Lisa Howell and Jolee Ford. She had 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her son Bill died in 2013 when the plane he was piloting crashed in East Haven, Connecticut.