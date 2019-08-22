Astoria City Councilor Joan Herman is holding a "Meet the Councilor" event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Flag Room of the Astoria Library, 450 10th St.
All are welcome to come, or drop in, and ask any questions or share concerns about city-related projects. For questions, email Herman at jherman@astoria.or.us
