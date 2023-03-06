WARRENTON — High Life Adventures is trying to move forward after parts of their facility were destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning.
The couple that owns the zip line property took to Facebook to give an update on their future plans.
“The zip line course has not been effected so our goal is to get tours up and running in time for spring break, as new gear is on the way," they said. "We are also working on a temporary office.”
The couple also thanked the community for an outpouring of support.
“We appreciate all the love, prayers, and support from the community," they said. "We also appreciate all the fearless firefighters in our county who responded.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help High Life Adventures.
