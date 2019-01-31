Students at Astoria High School have turned a blank wall on the side of a downtown building into a large mural honoring Chinese culture.
Instructor Mickey Cereghino’s community art class focuses on getting students’ work into the public eye.
During a recent art show at the former Lum’s Auto Dealership at 16th and Exchange streets, he was approached by Pam Lum, part of a locally influential family of Chinese descent. Lum mentioned she had a wall that needed painting on a building the family owns next to Children’s Park off Sixth Street, if Cereghino’s class needed a new canvas.
Cereghino pitched his students on a new mural design of either something from Astoria’s history, or something having to do with Chinese culture, an often underrepresented aspect of the city.
Students contributed to each aspect of the final design — a green-scaled dragon with a red fin, yellow stomach and a flaming tail snaking over a stone bridge, set against a blue backdrop with hanging lanterns and a red border.
“We wanted to talk about the different cultures as Astoria, because it’s not just a fisheries town,” said Grace Peeler, a sophomore who worked on the mural. “The primary focus you see in this town is on the canneries and the fish.”
The students settled on a green dragon because the color represents youth in Chinese culture and fits with the mural’s location next to a park, said junior Allison Keeling. They made a template of the dragon on paper and scaled it up to the wall in chalk before painting, finishing last week.
The members of Cereghino’s class aren’t the first students to honor Chinese heritage. Astoria graduate Raina Christian, an adoptee from the Guangxi province of China, erected a hanging lantern exhibit and organized the area’s first Mid-Autumn Festival in 2016 for her senior project, hoping to raise awareness about the influence of the Chinese on the city.
By 1880, Chinese immigrants comprised a third of Astoria’s population, according to historian Liisa Penner of the Clatsop County Historical Society. They were drawn as cheap labor to build the city’s infrastructure and work in canneries. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 drained much of the population out by World War II.
