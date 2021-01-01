A high surf advisory and high wind warning have been issued for the North Coast until Sunday.
Winds are expected at 35 mph to 45 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph until 1 a.m. Gusts of up to 75 mph are possible at exposed beaches and headlands.
Strong winds can blow down trees and power lines and cause power outages.
The high surf advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Large waves and hazardous surf conditions are expected.
The high surf could create rip currents, sneaker waves, beach erosion and move large logs.
