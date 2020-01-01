A high surf advisory is in effect for the North Coast until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say waves may reach up to 25 feet and can create dangerous conditions.
There is an increased possibility for sneaker waves and rip currents, so people are advised to stay away from the water's edge. People are also advised to stay away from large logs on the beach as the water can easily lift or roll logs which can result in injury or death.
The waves may cause beach erosion.
