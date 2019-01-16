A high surf warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Waves are expected to be near 25 feet along North Coast and southwest Washington state beaches, with breaker heights up to 30 feet. Peak wave heights are expected to happen late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be very hazardous due to strong currents and breaking waves, according to the National Weather Service.
These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties, move large beach debris, produce rip currents and cause minor beach erosion.
