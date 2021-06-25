An excessive heat warning is in effect for the North Coast on Sunday.
People should expect temperatures in the upper 90s inland from the beaches and temperatures in the mid 80s at the beaches.
Officials warn people to use extreme caution to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The heat will also increase the risk of wildfires.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the heat and sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
A countywide burn ban is in effect and industrial forests on the North Coast will be in the moderate fire danger level.
Recreational fires are only allowed at designated sites. Burn barrels require a burn permit, which can be obtained through the Oregon Department of Forestry or local fire departments.