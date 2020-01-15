A high wind advisory is in effect near beaches and headlands through Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say to expect 30 to 35 mph southeast winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

Tree limbs and unsecured objects can be blown down and power outages are possible.

