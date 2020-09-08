A wind advisory for the North Coast is in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Winds from the east are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and small tree limbs. Power outages are possible.
Officials urge extreme caution with potential ignition sources since the conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread.
A red flag warning remains in effect because of fire danger.
