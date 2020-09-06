A high wind warning has been issued for the North Coast.
East winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected from 5 p.m. on Monday until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Winds may blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected.
Officials say people should use caution when driving, avoid forested areas and avoid getting close to windows at home. People are also asked to use caution with potential ignition sources, since the conditions could rapidly spread fire.
A red flag warning was also issued because of fire danger.
