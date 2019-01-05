A high wind warning has been issued for the North Coast.
The National Weather Service said winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph are possible from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Strong winds could blow down tree limbs, trees and power lines, causing power outages.
Across the Columbia River in Washington state, a high wind warning was issued for between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday.
