A mud and rockslide closed U.S. Highway 30 east of Astoria on Monday morning, disrupting traffic as many people returned to work after the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Officials said the slide occurred at about 3:30 a.m. and closed the highway about 3 miles east of the city for about an hour.
The Knappa Fire District responded to the slide area at about 7:30 a.m. after a pickup truck was stuck by debris. One person was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews doing cleanup work discovered that more extensive repairs were required and shut down the highway indefinitely by late morning.
After the second closure, only emergency vehicles were allowed to pass through the slide area.
Alternative routes include Washington State Route 4, Oregon Highway 202 and Oregon Highway 47.
“Oregon Department of Transportation geologists are working with the crews on the best approach for mitigating the slide issues,” the agency said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Astoria had 4.8 inches of rain from Friday to Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
