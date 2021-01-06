U.S. Highway 30 was restricted to one lane east of Astoria after a landslide closed the highway on Monday.
Lou Torres, a spokesman for Oregon Department of Transportation, said there is no estimate on when both lanes will reopen. He said crews could be working on the slide for most of the week.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to make that area safer for travelers,” Torres said in an email.
The landslide occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday a few miles east of the city.
Torres said crews were able to do an initial cleanup just enough to open the road after about an hour.
“But when daylight came and we continued to work on the slide, we noticed that there was an area on the steep slope above that concerned us,” he said. “So, we brought in ODOT geologists to assess the situation and determine what to do next. We were concerned for the safety of the crew, and as well as travelers. We want to make sure it is as safe as possible when we open the road.”
The Knappa Fire District responded to the slide area at about 7:30 a.m. after a pickup truck was stuck by debris. One person was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews doing mitigation efforts and cleaning debris discovered that more extensive repairs were required and shut down the highway indefinitely by late morning.
Torres said the main contributing factor of the slide was heavy rain combined with the steep hillside.
“There was some logging that was done in the area a number of years ago but it is always difficult to say how much that contributed,” Torres said. “The weather and geography are usually the main contributing factors to slides on the coast and in the Coast Range.”
