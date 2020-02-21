Contractors could begin nighttime closures of one lane of U.S. Highway 30 at 30th Street in Astoria as early as Monday.
Construction will likely begin next week on a stormwater treatment vault for city maintenance shops that will encroach onto one lane of traffic. The contractor is allowed to close one lane of the highway between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Construction is anticipated to last two weeks. Businesses within the project area will remain open during construction.
