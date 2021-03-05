Hiker falls from cliff at Hug Point The Astorian Mar 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a hiker Friday evening at Hug Point State Park.Officials say the hiker fell off a cliff and was in stable condition before taken to a hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hiker Hug Aircrew Cliff Park Coast Guard Fall Off Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria reopens hearing on waterfront hotelCounty tackles vacation rental rulesClatsop Behavioral Healthcare, sheriff address limits on crisis servicesObituary: Abigail Mae StrnadDeaths: Feb. 27, 2021Obituary: Todd Arlen ChaseHome auto-detailing business divides neighbors in UppertownAstoria will consider older name for historic cemeteryDeaths: March 4, 2021Port signs fishmeal processor to long-term lease Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports