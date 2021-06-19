A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a hiker Friday after she injured her ankle near the top of Saddle Mountain.
The aircrew arrived at about 5:45 p.m. and the woman was met by medical personnel just before 7 p.m.
The Coast Guard urges people venturing to remote areas to have reliable means of communication to reach emergency responders.
A similar scenario occurred Saturday when responders located an injured hiker.
According to the Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, because of the location and poor trail conditions it was determined that carrying the patients down the hill carried significant risk and the Coast Guard was called for assistance during both rescues. Both operations were conducted efficiently and safely.
“It was the same exact scenario two days in a row,” Seaside Fire Division Chief Genesee Dennis said. “Injured hikers were located almost at the very top.”