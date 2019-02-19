A Hillsboro man was arrested for attempted rape and other charges after he was found in a snowbound vehicle late Friday with a teenage girl.
Christopher Thomas Knox, 37, contacted the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office requesting help with his rental car, a black 2018 Dodge Journey with California license plates, stuck on Big Noise Road near the Gnat Creek Campground along U.S. Highway 30.
Deputies located him about 5 miles from the highway with a 13-year-old girl he initially introduced as his daughter.
After further investigation, deputies determined the girl was not related to the man and had left her home without the knowledge or consent of her parents. They later determined Knox may have sexually abused the girl near her home in King County, Washington, before bringing her to Oregon.
The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was examined and returned to her parents.
Knox was arrested for second-degree attempted rape, first-degree custodial interference and violation of a release agreement related to a previous charge from Washington County. Additional charges may be added as the multiagency investigation continues.
Investigators determined Knox was known to the girl and her mother, whom he had met online. They believe Knox may have sexually abused the girl sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday while stopped in a state park or rest area somewhere between Tacoma, Washington, and Astoria.
Investigators believe Knox and the girl may have been observed outside the Dodge Journey while wrapped in a blanket for warmth.
Anyone who observed the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Detective Ryan Humphrey at 503-338-3633 or rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us
