A geotechnical consultant concluded there is no indication of larger-scale movement beyond the landslide that uprooted a house on Alameda Avenue on Wednesday, cautioning the city to monitor the hillside.
“The key findings there are that this slide was kind of a small slide within a much larger slide block. That whole hillside … I consider it marginally stable,” said Gerry Heslin, the vice president of Cornforth Consultants.
The slide that uprooted the home of Cati Foss was a surficial slough — or skin slide — involving about 3 to 6 feet of soil that slid off a steep, dipping bedrock face, Heslin said.
“I don’t see any evidence right now of large-scale movement, although you’ve got to keep your eyes on it just to make sure that the initial conclusions are borne out by further observations,” he said.
The slide left the backyards of several homes on Floral Street precariously close to the edge, including the deck of one home. Heslin warned that those homes were at moderate risk of being impacted by future sliding.
“But based on the site observations I made while I was out there, I think there’s enough of what we call colluvium — the soil bedrock — to where that house … should be fine,” he said.
Cindy Moore, the assistant city engineer, said city staff has advised homeowners above the slide on Floral Street to cover the slide zone with tarps. Staff has marked cracks in a driveway between two homes.
“We’re taking measurements daily, and those haven’t changed since Wednesday afternoon,” Moore said. “And then just visual inspections of the hillside.”
Most hillsides in Astoria are at moderate to high risk of landslides. After record rainfall in January 1982, a home two lots east of Foss’s home was similarly uprooted and pushed onto the sidewalk.
Foss said her family is working with insurers and a contractor to determine whether her house, slumped over the sidewalk on Alameda Avenue, can be salvaged. But her family faces challenges in getting coverage for a landslide.
“If we had the insurance that was actually going to cover the slide itself, we’d need earthquake insurance or the equivalent of that,” Foss said. “And because of our location in Astoria, it’s like tens of thousands of dollars a year. I think the lowest quote they gave me was $30,000 a year. It was insane. And the deductible was close to $200,000 or $300,000.”