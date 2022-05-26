A Eugene man who terrorized his former Clatsop Community College instructor with bigoted letters, gruesome photos and implied death threats has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Gary Edward Franklin, 58, who used to live on the North Coast, pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Eugene to two counts of mailing a threatening communication to the woman — identified in court documents as Adult Victim 1 — who taught Franklin at the college more than a decade ago.
A stalking charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Franklin will have three years of supervised release and must pay the victim $1,000.
The letters indicate Franklin, who ran a white supremacist website, targeted the victim, in part, because of her sexual orientation and half-Black daughter whom she is raising with her wife, prosecutors argued.
He mailed two letters, one in December 2020, another in May 2021.
The first letter, sent to the victim’s old Astoria address, was forwarded to her. It contained a photograph of a mangled corpse that, Franklin wrote, reminded him of Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach at Saint Mary’s College of California. In 2001, Whipple, a lesbian, was mauled to death by dogs in her San Francisco apartment complex. The dogs’ trainers were affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood.
Franklin's letter said he celebrates the anniversary of Whipple’s death and that the image reminds him of what he would like to do to the victim.
“Don’t think for a second that I forgot about you,” Franklin wrote beneath the photo.
The second letter, which made it to the old address and was opened by its current residents, contained the photo of a woman’s dismembered body crammed in a trunk. Franklin wrote that he fantasized about mutilating his “c--t ex-teacher."
“His goal was to terrify this victim,” Adam Delph, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted Franklin, said at the April sentencing hearing. “Franklin’s letters were nothing short of small, sealed, stamped acts of terrorism.”
A search of his home turned up a third letter waiting to be sent to the victim. Franklin also had body armor, a knife collection, assorted white supremacist paraphernalia and literature with titles like “Murder Can Be Fun” and “How to Kill” — facts that Kurt Hermansen, Franklin’s defense attorney, said had been misrepresented and used to cast the defendant in a dangerous light.
The victim, who no longer lives on the North Coast, said in an interview with The Astorian that she is grateful to Detective Ryan Humphrey, of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, who brought her complaint to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I’m lucky that my issue was picked up,” she said.
On the North Coast, Franklin was an imposing presence, known for wearing dreadlocks, a kilt and Nazi symbols. He has a history of mental health issues. Court documents said his medications had been disrupted before he sent the letters.
Delph said that the letters and grisly photographs show Franklin is a danger to the victim and to the LGBTQ community.
Hermansen noted that the crimes were not hate crimes because Franklin did not touch the victim’s body or property.
“It is not an attack on the LGBTQ community,” he said. “It is a desperate cry for help from someone who happens to be a white nationalist, who happens to have ideas that are obviously very unpopular, and ideas that I disagree with strongly.”
He acknowledged that the letters were threatening, but that they did not constitute an explicit threat. “They don’t say, ‘I’m going to do this,’” said Hermansen, who sought probation for Franklin.
U.S. District Judge Michael McShane told Hermansen, “I have received explicit threats that would not have horrified me as much as had I received those … If those letters had been sent to me, I’d have my family in a hotel that night. I would consider moving. I’d probably go and do something I never would imagine: I’d go get a gun. That’s how they would have impacted, I think, anyone who got them.”
While a student at the community college, Franklin wore a Nazi symbol on the first day of an intercultural communications course taught by the victim. She told him his clothing created an unsafe learning environment and that he would not be allowed to wear it. He quit the class but continued to be seen in white supremacist attire at the college, the victim said in an interview.
Delph said, “In his mind, he was disrespected by someone he believed, all the way down to his bones, was inferior to him. Even a decade later, for Franklin, this was someone who deserved to feel terror for confronting him.”
Franklin said at his sentencing that his intent was “just to bother her. That was it.”
He added, “I finally did what I did to get her off my mind.”
Although Franklin expressed regret, McShane noted that Franklin never told the victim he was sorry.
The victim, who missed work and lost sleep over the incident, described the four and a half months between the first letter’s arrival and Franklin’s arrest as the scariest of her family’s life.
“It’s horrible knowing that someone hates me and wants to kill me. It’s another thing to not know who the perpetrator is,” she said at Franklin’s sentencing. “This is its own type of cruel terrorism.”
That Franklin’s crimes are not categorized as hate crimes is “semantics,” she said.
“His crimes go deeper than skin, deeper than a broken arm or severed leg,” she said. “His hate penetrated my heart, my mind, my psyche, my well-being, my peace of mind, my ease, my psychological safety, my past, my present and my future.
"I fear his release.”