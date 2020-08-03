The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council is now Consejo Hispano.
The Astoria nonprofit unveiled a new name, logo and website over the weekend, marking a new chapter for the organization.
Over the past 15 years, Consejo Hispano, which translates to Hispanic council in English, has expanded to serve Hispanic communities in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington state. Now the organization is broadening to serve Hispanics throughout Oregon and Washington state.
“The new brand, Consejo Hispano, more accurately reflects the cultural variations within the community we serve and furthermore allows the organization to expand services beyond the lower Columbia region,” the nonprofit said in a statement.
“Our mission remains the same — the equitable integration of resident Hispanics into the broader social and economic fabric of the Oregon and Washington communities. Consejo Hispano will continue efforts in promoting health, education, social and economic advancement of Latinx community members, as well as cultivate partnerships that will establish bonds bridging the Spanish and English-speaking communities across the Pacific Northwest.”
The new logo is symbolic of the organization’s inclusiveness of all Latin American cultures, the statement said, and reflects the notion that many cultures strengthen one united Latinx community.
Patricia Morrissey, a founding board member, said the change embraces the legacy of the past 15 years and looks “forward to the future with optimism and enthusiasm for what we can accomplish working together.”
Jenny Pool Radway, the organization’s executive director, said, “We’re building on a strong foundation of legacy of impact and positive change that we can be proud of; we are simply expanding our reach to accomplish more on behalf of the community.”
