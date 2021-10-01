The Hispanic population in Clatsop County grew by 35.6% over the past decade, according to the 2020 census, but community leaders believe the figure is likely an undercount.
Between 2010 and 2020, the number of Hispanics rose from 2,838 to 3,848. Hispanics now make up 9.4% of the county’s population.
The largest increase was in Warrenton, the county’s fastest-growing city, where Hispanics roughly doubled, from 286 to 571.
Despite the growth, Jenny Pool Radway, the executive director of Consejo Hispano, believes Hispanics were undercounted.
Her organization received grant funding to reach out to the local Hispanic community and persuade people to participate in the census, since the data collected helps determine spending on a range of federal programs. Some people Consejo Hispano spoke with, however, indicated they were going to abstain, in part because the survey was taking place during a presidency they viewed as hostile.
The Trump administration had fought to include a citizenship question on the census but was ultimately blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump and his allies also pushed for a wall on the border with Mexico and more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws.
“A lot of people were fearful of the (Trump) administration and doing anything with the government that we had last year,” Pool Radway said.
Norma Hernandez, who coordinates the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program for the county, also suspects the actual numbers are higher than reflected in the census. Often, people who are undocumented simply try to remain under the radar, she said.
“They sometimes don’t like to be counted,” Hernandez said. And under Trump, “it was just harder for them to really come forward and try to be a bigger part of the community,” she said.
In the past several years, “I could be in my office and I will see the ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) van drive by,” Hernandez said. “That’s scary even for me, and I’m an American citizen.”
That some Hispanic people come and go for seasonal work also makes their numbers harder to track.
Hernandez said that when people migrate, they often do so for financial reasons, not necessarily to become part of the larger community. Many take jobs in canneries or forestry.
“When they come to this area, it’s not so much to completely integrate, but to do what they need to do to help their loved ones back at home,” Hernandez said, “or to help themselves to survive.”
Consejo Hispano and other nonprofits have worked to strengthen social and cultural networks and ensure Hispanics have access to social services.
When it comes to integration on the North Coast, Pool Radway said it is “a work in progress.”