The Clatsop County Historical Society, Oregon Black Pioneers and Astoria Visual Arts will participate in Chalk the Vote on Wednesday, a statewide event marking the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The event will take place from 11 to 4 p.m. on the Duane Street sidewalk outside the Clatsop County Courthouse.
People are encouraged to chalk the text of any or all of the significant amendments and acts that tooks steps towards universal suffrage.
The 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.
