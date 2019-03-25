The Clatsop County Public Health Department, Lower Columbia Q Center and HIV Alliance are hosting "PrEPeroni," an event aimed at educating the public on pre-exposure prophylaxis, a daily pill that can prevent HIV.
The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Clatsop Community College in Room 219. Anyone with questions can call the Public Health Department at 503-325-8500.
