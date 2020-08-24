Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, announced Monday he will run for the Astoria City Council.
Holcom will vie for the Ward 2 seat held by City Councilor Tom Brownson, which covers parts of Uniontown and the South Slope.
Holcom said his decision to run came at the urging of his neighbors and people in the business community.
“The calls I get from the business community have been really strong. They feel like there’s no representation on the council for business. There’s not a lot of discussion about helping small businesses,” he said.
“And I realized that we needed an Astorian back on the City Council,” he said, referring to the fact that none of the current councilors were born and raised in the city.
Holcom, who has served on the Port of Astoria Commission, believes his experience as a longtime business owner and lifelong Astorian will help give voice to a portion of the community he says has little voice.
Holcom, who is Filipino, said he would bring diversity to the City Council. He noted the contribution of Duncan Law, a prominent seafood researcher born in Hong Kong who served 12 years on the City Council and helped inspire the Garden of Surging Waves.
“That diversity really needs to be there,” he said.
“I just think it’s time to bring back some continuity to Astorians that have lived here all their lives,” he said. “The fact that I own a business in Astoria ... gives me a good pulse on our community and our economics, and I think that needs to be on the council.”
Brownson, who ran uncontested when he was elected in 2016, said he welcomes an opponent and believes people should have a choice.
“Having somebody else run against me is a good thing regardless of who it is,” he said.
Tom Hilton, who runs the Hanthorn Crab Co. on Pier 39, has filed for the Ward 4 seat representing the east side. City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West, who was appointed to the post last year, announced this month that she would not run for election.
The last day to file for the November election is Tuesday.
