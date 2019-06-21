Blue Heron Hotel Properties, the owner of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites below the Astoria Bridge, has sold the hotel and surrounding land to Idaho-based Braintree Hospitality for nearly $17.5 million, according to county property records.
David Weber, owner of Blue Heron Hotel Properties with his wife, Linda, said it felt like a good time to retire. The hotel had two or three offers, but Braintree felt like the best fit for his staff and the property, he said.
Weber, who previously managed the Best Western branch in Seaside, has been a part of the Holiday Inn since its construction in the early 2000s. He credited Paul Benoit, the former city manager, with enticing him to the property.
Chuck Everett, vice president of Braintree Hospitality, said the hotel ownership company was approached, saw an opportunity to get into a strong market and plans no changes to the staffing or operations of the hotel.
“We’re in growth mode, and this was a terrific opportunity for us," he said.
The sale includes the hotel and the former Uniontown Cafe, once proposed for an Irish pub but purchased by the Webers and turned into storage.
Braintree’s online portfolio of hotels includes properties in Redmond, Bend, Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. The company recently bought five properties, including the purchase in Astoria, Everett said.
The Holiday Inn in Uniontown was built at the site of the former Tualatin Valley Builders Supply. The property sits just west of Astoria Warehousing, a former canning and labeling operation up for sale since its seafood-processing parent companies moved operations to the Seattle metro area.
The hotel property is surrounded by active or proposed lodging. To the north is the Cannery Pier Hotel developed by the late Robert "Jake" Jacob. Farther east, developer Mark Hollander is trying to build a Fairfield Inn & Suites, a Marriott brand, at the former Ship Inn restaurant. To the west is a vacant strip of land Hollander leases from the Port of Astoria and has proposed another Marriott-branded hotel.
