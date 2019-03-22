The 109-year-old Home Baking Co. will close its storefront on March 30.
Jim Tilander, 66, who co-owns the bakery with his wife, Kathryn, said the move will allow him to cut his hours and transition into retirement. The bakery is still for sale.
The couple will also focus on their wholesale business sending Astoria Cinnamon Toast to regional grocery stores.
“I’m going to sell the Astoria Cinnamon Toast on a wholesale level for the most part, other than my internet sales,” Tilander said. “I’m just going to focus on that at this time, and I’m going to cease on the retail sales.”
Since opening in 1910, Home Baking has made traditional Finnish cinnamon toast. The bakery will put out between 300 and 900 loaves of the cinnamon toast a week to regional grocery stores, Tilander said. He is searching for local operations to carry the popular bread.
Home Baking was started by Finnish immigrants Elmer Wallo, Charlie Jarvanin and Arthur A. Tilander, whose brother went down with the Titanic on his way over to be a partner. It has been run by the Tilanders since the 1940s.
The 5,000-square-foot, 1928 storefront on Marine Drive has been listed for $400,000 with local real estate agent Victor Kee. The entire business, including the building, name, equipment and online presence, is available for $650,000.
Astoria’s other longtime bakery, Danish Maid, closed in 2017 after the death of co-owner and baker John Lindstrom. A new generation of bakeries, such as The Naked Lemon and Table 360 Bakery & Bistro, have opened downtown, joining the cooperative Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe.
