A homeless camp near 40th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria was removed Wednesday by a contractor for the city.
Police say the camp, which was reportedly abandoned, was constructed of wood and had windows.
It took two dump-truck loads to haul away what was left at the site. Police said when the contractor returned to his excavator, which was used to clear the camp, a log was thrown into it, damaging the seat.
No suspects have been identified.
