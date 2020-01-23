Clatsop County will soon get an updated count on homelessness.
Clatsop Community Action will host the 10th annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Over 40 other nonprofit, governmental and faith-based agencies throughout the North Coast will also offer services.
"I think it's a way of instilling hope in people who are experiencing homelessness who are already feeling very, very hopeless with the situation that they're in," said Susan Prettyman, Clatsop Community Action's housing manager.
"They come in and they're not judged by any agency that's in there. They know those people are there to help them."
Volunteers will help people identify their needs through an intake form.
The intake will also ask people where they slept the night before, and if they mark that they slept in a car, street or camper, volunteers will ask them to complete a point-in-time survey.
The survey occurs nationwide every two years during the last 10 days of January as part of a joint effort to count people experiencing homelessness.
Other agencies, including the state Department of Human Services, school districts, Helping Hands and The Harbor also participate in the count.
However, not everyone consents to be counted. The U.S. Census Bureau describes the homeless as part of the hard-to-count population.
"I think there's still a stigma about experiencing homelessness and some people don't want to be considered homeless," Prettyman said.
Through the event and the survey, Clatsop Community Action and other agencies have identified unmet needs and have developed additional services.
The point-in-time count, for example, has identified domestic violence as a leading cause of homelessness for women and children.
Through the local count, Clatsop Community Action was able to access a grant to house up to nine different families experiencing domestic violence.
They partnered with The Harbor and the Department of Human Services, which help refer people who are fleeing domestic violence.
Through the event, they have also learned that access to showers is in high demand.
"So then we started partnering with Providence Seaside Hospital and with CMH (Columbia Memorial Hospital) to be able to provide extra funding for shower vouchers throughout the year, so not only during Project Homeless Connect," said Viviana Matthews, Clatsop Community Action's executive director.
Now vouchers are available year-round for people to access showers at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
Matthews said a service they would like to provide at the event is pet immunizations, but they have not been able to find a veterinarian to donate their time.
"So many people experiencing homelessness have animals, too, companion animals," Prettyman said. "And that's so crucial, I think, even for women who are experiencing homelessness that are scared. They have their pet for safety."
Enrollment in the Oregon Health Plan is one of the most utilized services at the event.
Matthews said about half of the participants are signed up or are connected to enrollment support during the event.
She recalled someone last year who was ill and needed to go to the hospital, but he refused to go because he didn't have health insurance. Providence Seaside Hospital signed him up for the Oregon Health Plan online within minutes and he was taken to the hospital.
Haircuts are another popular service. This year, several additional hairdressers will be at the event to meet the need.
"It's not only a one-stop-shop for the participant, but also a one-stop-shop for the partner agencies," Matthews said. "It's a really good way of connecting agencies with each other."
