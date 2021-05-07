During her first month in a new role, Cheryl Paul, a Clatsop County homeless liaison, has been getting to know the homeless population in Seaside, offering to help connect people to different housing options.
During an Astoria homeless task force meeting on Thursday, Paul was credited for helping a woman in a camper find permanent housing and store the camper.
Seaside Police Chief Dave Ham said the woman’s camper was parked on 12th Avenue and Necanicum Drive, an area where several RVs are parked at a given time.
Residents raised concerns about the number of RVs in the area during a Seaside City Council meeting in April.
“It was great timing that she had come over that day,” Ham said. “I had actually made contact with somebody there ... and they had mentioned that they had been in contact with her. So it was neat to see that the liaison community person was out there working that.”
Paul, who has worked at the Astoria Warming Center for the past several years, and Shannon Turner, of Texas, were hired in April as countywide homeless liaisons. The positions grew out of the task force and work under Clatsop Community Action.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the agency and committee that oversees the positions are accepting applications to replace Turner, who resigned.
Matthews said Paul is working with a case manager at the agency until a second homeless liaison is hired.
As of now, Paul is working Monday to Friday and will soon have a cellphone so she can be reached directly.
“She is being connected with a lot of people from Seaside because her knowledge about houseless people is mostly Astoria,” Matthews said. “But she is getting to know the population in Seaside, as well, and then move on to Warrenton.
“Essentially, we want the homeless liaison to be connected to all the agencies, to be connected with the police departments from different cities and city councils in trying to come up with housing options for our houseless population — the ones that are ready for it. A lot of them are not ready for housing, but we are giving them the option.”
Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said the county wants to work with Clatsop Community Action and the homeless liaisons to gather more data to identify the most immediate housing needs.
“Like Viviana mentioned, in some instances, some of the people who are currently unhoused aren’t ready to move into certain types of housing situations, and so trying to identify — just beyond the fact that we need more housing — what type of housing that is, whether that’s transitional, whether that’s permanent supportive, whether it’s emergency shelter,” she said.
Steele said the county also wants to explore options for people who live in RVs but don’t have appropriate places to park.