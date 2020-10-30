A homeless man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman in Astoria.
Police say Daniel Joel Phillips, 32, was near the Garden of Surging Waves when he asked a woman walking to the Astoria Senior Center for money. When she did not answer and continued walking, Phillips allegedly struck the woman with a shovel.
Phillips was arrested for assault in the second degree and unlawful possession of a weapon with intent to use.
The woman was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and treated for her injuries.
