A homeless man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a worker at the Astoria Warming Center.

Police Chief Stacy Kelly said police received a call at about 9:15 p.m. of a stabbing inside the shelter at First United Methodist Church near downtown.

The Astoria Warming Center is based out of the First United Methodist Church.

