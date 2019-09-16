A homeless man was reportedly assaulted early Saturday morning on the Astoria Riverwalk behind Safeway.
The man reported he was sleeping on a bench behind the Astoria Riverfront Trolly stop when a man grabbed him from behind and started punching him in the face.
The man allegedly proceeded to throw and smash the victim's belongings before leaving through the Safeway parking lot. The victim did not know who the man was and was not able to give police a description of him.
The suspect was not located by police. People with information are asked to call the Astoria Police Department.
