A task force created over a year ago to address homelessness in Astoria feels like it can claim some victories.
But not everyone agrees there is progress. Under the leadership of a new mayor, the group is now examining what remains to be done and what is even possible.
The task force’s meetings have exposed gaps and brought social service, business and advocacy groups together. The discussions deepened the understanding of the possibilities and limitations of the city’s role.
Last year, the task force provided important support to a new Helping Hands project in Uniontown. The nonprofit, based in Seaside, offers emergency shelter, transitional housing and re-entry programs.
One of the most visible actions the task force participated in was the dismantling of homeless camps in the woods last fall.
A subcommittee helped the City Council and police determine the best way to humanely address removal of the camps and the campers. The subcommittee developed a list of recommendations and policy procedures, and tried to connect people to services ahead of the sweep.
But the decision to move campers was controversial and not everyone believes the city should claim it as a success.
The camps were dismantled right before winter and before the Astoria Warming Center was open for the season. Many of the campers did not find housing. Despite efforts by Clatsop Community Action to talk to people directly, only a few campers went to the agency’s office to seek services. Some campers simply moved deeper into the woods; others now sleep downtown.
Critics have accused the homelessness solutions task force of being all talk and no action. This perception was something former Mayor Arline LaMear explicitly wanted to avoid when she formed the task force with Police Chief Geoff Spalding at the end of 2017.
But some who had been skeptical about what the task force could accomplish now say the connections formed between social service organizations are definitely an accomplishment.
‘A huge issue’
The task force’s roster going into 2019 includes 21 members — representatives of downtown businesses, Columbia Memorial Hospital, mental health services, food banks, housing programs, advocacy groups, city and county government, police and the school district.
Alan Evans, the executive director of Helping Hands, is the only member who has been homeless in the past.
Under new Mayor Bruce Jones, the task force plans to continue meeting every four to six weeks and hopes to begin moving forward on identifying programs, recommending policies and establishing priorities.
“(Homelessness) is such a huge issue and we need to keep talking about it and keep it on the front burner,” said LaMear, who will continue as a member-at-large on the task force. “I learn something every single meeting I come to.”
The city can’t create a utopia where nobody is homeless, said Annie Martin, president of the Astoria Warming Center’s board, but it’s important that groups like the task force exist and acknowledge the needs in the community.
“(Homelessness) is something that can’t be ignored,” she said. “Because it’s not going away.”
More than a hundred homeless people attended the annual Project Homeless Connect event in Seaside on Tuesday, a “one-stop shop” for people in need of services that brings together dozens of nonprofit, governmental and faith-based agencies under one roof.
The Astoria Warming Center is in demand every night it is open during the winter months. Affordable housing is still scarce.
Though numerous downtown businesses support social services and organizations like the warming center through food and donations, tensions still bubble up around issues like loitering, panhandling or public defecation and urination.
Astoria police say officers are now encountering homeless people who seem more confrontational and aggressive, Spalding said at a task force meeting on Thursday.
“It’s not the group that’s been here for a while,” clarified Kenny Hansen, the police homeless liaison officer. “It’s more the ones that are passing through, that are new to the community.”
Their behavior could be a way of testing police, commented one man from the audience.
Or, countered Hansen, “It could be a reflection of how they were treated in the community they were in last time.”
‘Action has to be taken’
Todd Tobey, who owns the McDonald’s on Marine Drive, as well as six other McDonald’s restaurants on the coast, says he and his employees seem to be dealing with a particularly aggressive and difficult subset of the homeless population more and more.
On Thursday, he described issues he had with people who panhandle on the sidewalk in front of the Astoria McDonald’s and who are using the restrooms inside as a shower, alarming customers. Nearly every day, multiple times throughout the day, people stand at the exit for the drive-thru and hold up cardboard signs asking for help.
In past years, Tobey and his managers felt comfortable talking to the homeless and asking them to move on if they were causing a problem. Most people were polite, relatively easy to deal with and talk to.
Many different types of people are homeless for a variety of reasons, Tobey told the task force. He understands and appreciates the work the task force is doing. It’s a tough situation, he said. He’s glad there is a group taking the time to try to address a complex array of needs and issues.
But Tobey no longer feels he can ask his managers to go out and confront people. It hasn’t been safe. An employee recently had a beer bottle flung at them.
He doesn’t want anyone to get into trouble or be arrested, but the presence of panhandlers and frequent homeless traffic through the restaurant is costing him business. Now, he calls the police to ask people to move along. It’s not really a solution, though.
He expressed a frustration that others, including some task force members, have voiced ever since the group first started meeting: That the group was only there to talk.
Last May, Bill Van Nostran, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, abruptly resigned from the group after he made heated comments that the task force was overthinking the problem instead of focusing on specific solutions.
At that meeting in May, Spalding replied that homelessness is a complex problem. He understood the frustration, he told Van Nostran.
“But we need to truly understand the problem before we can come up with solutions that are viable,” he said.
Nearly eight months after Van Nostran’s exit, Tobey posed a similar question Thursday: What has been done?
“Action has to be taken,” he said, adding, “We’ve got to do more than just talk about it.”
‘Storming, forming and norming’
Tom Leiner, co-owner of Pat’s Pantry downtown, replied that many groups go through a “storming, forming and norming” process. For the past year, the homelessness task force has been in a long brainstorming session, he said. Now they are beginning to identify projects.
Some task force members, and several people who routinely attend the meetings, still believe the city should designate land where people can camp legally. Nearly all agree that housing, or, at the very least, emergency and transitional shelter, is key.
“Once you have some kind of shelter, you can work on the rest of your life from there,” Martin said.
On Thursday, many task force members, including LaMear, emphasized their desire to establish a daytime drop-in center, somewhere people can go to shower, wash their clothes, eat a meal and access other services.
In the next year or two, Elaine Bruce, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, hopes the task force could find a way to offer or recommend ways to offer incentives for private and nonprofit developers to create more affordable housing. In addition to a drop-in center, she and Leiner want to explore ways to offer more job skills training and programs.
Former City Councilor Cindy Price, who will continue to be a member of the task force, believes the group has a role to play in recommending policies to the City Council.
In recent meetings, more items are being assigned to subcommittees to explore and flesh out.
One subcommittee is examining a possible fine forgiveness program so people without resources can begin to address court fines that have stacked up over the years. These fines, many of which stem from small violations but compound when a person fails to show up in court and explain their situation, are big barriers for homeless people who are trying to improve their situation, advocates say.
Another subcommittee was assigned Thursday to explore a “homeward bound” program. For people who have good family connections or community support elsewhere but are stuck in Astoria, this program would find a way to reconnect them and pay their way home.
The task force needs to continue to meet and share information so the people involved have a better idea of how to address homelessness, Jones said.
“We’re going to face the homeless issues for years and years to come,” he told the group Thursday. “It’s not something we’re going to solve. It’s something we’re going to keep working on, whittling away at.”
(1) comment
As a disbaled Veteran and retired police officer there is no doubt the homeless issue is a complex incident which occurs in most cities in the USA. There was a few things in this article that stood out to me. # one person said that when the homeless are confrontational they are testing the police, what are they testing them for? # Everyone on different sheets of music, its very clear watching the homelessness in Astoria that many of people are on different sheets of music and until the people trying to help can get along and have solutions insteand of complaints nothing will gain ground. #3 Endless cycle, I think first thing is to identify why they are homeless, substance abuse, mental illness, pure lazy, or even not capable to function in society. There is actually people who prefeer to live that way and some scam the system, exmaple on scamming alot of times are beggers, I have only lived here for 2 years but use to visit every year for about 9 years and to this day the same beggers are at Fred Myers , but now that I live here I have had a chance to watch them and some are pros, there are groups of 4 and 5 who come in a vehicle and take turn begging at corner. The substance abuse, you can only help these homeless so much but if they are not going to help self and they get to much free handouts the cycle will never end. They get high and drunk everyday and if they are getting lots of handouts they have no drive to get clean, so that is very complex cutting them off from free things. My very first time I visted Astoria 9 years ago there were 10 to 12 homeless men hanging out on path on river front each one had 1 to 2 dogs and they were all drinking and confrontational like they owned the side walk, 2 month ago I saw 3 or 4 of the same men with same dogs, all these people looked very healthy and for people who are so poor those dogs looked healthy also, so seeing this I see how some people can be frustrated and would say why don't they get job or what ever. If these local communities really want to help they need to think long and hard and make good financial decisions like instead of smashing a building down and putting in a pond how about clean up homelessness, or putting up a statue ...really ? that miney could help also. Astoria playground is a disgsting place sometimes they sleep near bathroom, and under equipment and the city does not maintain the facility. Its endless the things that should and could be done but just like our airbags in D.C. people close eyes and argue with each other.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.