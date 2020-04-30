CANNON BEACH — Two homeowners associations will send appeals to the state over Cannon Beach’s new, more restrictive dune management policies.
The Breakers Point and Chapman Point homeowners associations, which represent communities on the north end of the city, each separately filed an intent to appeal with the Land Use Board of Appeals on Monday. They say the new policies eliminate their ability to restore the dunes.
The foredune management plan approved by the City Council in April removed “grading for views.” The plan also limited other grading and maintenance measures, like mowing and trimming, in part to account for expected sea level rise and other climate change shifts. Some movement of sand will continue to be allowed.
Cannon Beach launched an update of the management plan in 2017, prompted in part by requests from residents to remove large amounts of sand that were inundating property and blocking ocean views.
A lengthy, polarizing public process followed as residents sparred over what it meant to manage the dunes and what level of management was acceptable.
Caleb Whitmore, the board chairman of the Breakers Point Homeowners Association, said the new policies leave little room for the kind of maintenance needed to “reset” dunes that have grown large in part because of the presence of invasive European dune grass likely introduced to stabilize them in the 1950s and ’60s.
“We had really hoped that after the very long process the city went through over the prior years, they would come up with something that met the voiced needs of members all across the community,” Whitmore said.
However, others have argued that the kind of dune grading that has occurred in the past to preserve ocean views damages beach ecosystems and benefits only a small portion of residents.
“Each grading has the feel and aesthetic of a clearcut,” Michael Manzulli, a Tolovana Park resident, wrote in public testimony to the city about dune grading work in one area of Cannon Beach.
“It’s not destroying the dunes, it’s trying to manage a man-made problem,” Whitmore counters.
A report by state geologists contracted by Cannon Beach concluded that since 1939 the city has seen a substantial amount of sand accumulate on beaches and dunes north of Haystack Rock even while there has been a loss of sand farther south. Invasive European beach grass at Chapman Point helped build up large dunes to the north.
“We have always been in favor of overall dune stewardship, which we have practiced for many years with annual Scotch broom removal, for example,” David Snodgrass, the president of the Chapman Point Homeowners Association, said in a statement.
“We remain hopeful that an approach to managing the dunes in a biodiverse, ecologically healthy way, making the dunes better for everyone, may yet be found.”
