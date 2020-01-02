Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 28-year-old homeless woman whose body was found on Sunset Beach last September.
The Clatsop County District Attorney's Office has confirmed the death of Alana Ree Jordan as a homicide.
Jordan's body was found on the beach in the early morning of Sept. 8 just north of the Sunset Beach access road.
People with any information about the case are asked to contact Detective Matt Beeson with the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776.
