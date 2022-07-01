Columbia Memorial Hospital has been dropped from a lawsuit involving a man who claims his right leg was amputated after a doctor failed to accurately diagnose him.
The lawsuit, filed by Douglas Flesey in Circuit Court in March, named the Astoria hospital as a defendant doing business as the Lower Columbia Clinic.
“CMH was incorrectly named in this lawsuit as being the owner of the Lower Columbia Clinic,” Erik Thorsen, the hospital’s CEO, wrote in a statement. “CMH does not own or operate the Lower Columbia Clinic and has been officially dismissed from the lawsuit.”
The complaint says that in October 2018, Flesey visited the Lower Columbia Clinic after a thorn had punctured his foot, which had become infected.
His doctor, Thomas Duncan, prescribed antibiotics. Flesey’s foot developed a necrotic ulceration, according to the complaint.
Flesey claims that Duncan neglected to sanitize the wound before removing dead tissue, and that the doctor wiped the wound with a pad that had been on the floor absorbing Flesey’s blood.
Duncan removed Flesey’s bandages a week later. The wound had turned black; the discoloration had spread to two toes, and later four, according to the complaint. Gangrene had set in.
Over several visits, Duncan prescribed multiple rounds of antibiotics that proved ineffective, the complaint says.
A vascular surgeon at a Portland hospital eventually informed Flesey that the foot had about 30% blood flow, the complaint says. On Nov. 15, 2018, Flesey’s leg was amputated below the knee.
The complaint says that Flesey’s health and quality of life have diminished as a result of the amputation and mobility loss. He has had to use a wheelchair and a prosthetic leg, undergo physical therapy and modify his living environment, the complaint says.
Flesey is seeking more than $2.8 million covering medical expenses, noneconomic damages and other costs.
Duncan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Patrick Angel, Flesey’s Lake Oswego-based attorney, could not be reached for comment.