A filing with the Oregon Health Authority has revealed the estimated price tag for a major expansion at Columbia Memorial Hospital: $175 million.

The 180,000 square feet of new construction planned at the hospital’s campus off Exchange Street in Astoria is about equal to the size of Fred Meyer in Warrenton and would include an expanded emergency room, improved operating rooms and upgraded patient rooms.

Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria is expected to share more details about an expansion project soon.

