After six years of fundraising, the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park has reached its goal of $1.5 million and will move forward to the construction stage.
“This wouldn’t have happened without the community and the support of the city,” said Judi Lampi, who leads the park committee.
A $100,000 donation by Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa pushed the fundraising drive over the top.
Linh DePledge, the hotel’s general manager, advocated for the partnership with the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, the nonprofit responsible for overseeing the project, because she believes the park will honor the city’s roots.
“It’s about remembering Astoria’s heritage and community,” DePledge said in a statement.
Cannery Pier is owned by Vesta Hospitality, based in Vancouver, Washington.
“We wanted to support a local cause or organization that needs support and also aligns without our history,” she said at an event Friday announcing the donation at the park’s site off Marine Drive between 15th and 16th streets. “Being from Uniontown and thinking about the people who helped construct our building and pass through our doors, we were happy to help them get across the finish line.”
The heritage association reached its fundraising goal thanks to a long list of contributors, including over 400 individual donors, 14 foundations, 11 corporations and two government agencies.
A $250,000 donation from Tony Larson and Shelly Tack in April moved the fundraising total close to the target. Larson and Tack, a couple from Sweet Home with ties to Astoria, donated for the right to a personalized inscription on the park’s entrance.
Construction on the park will start this fall and is projected to take four to six months to complete.
The park, designed by The West Studio, of Seattle, will be located at the spot of the former Peoples Park downtown . Rickenbach Construction, of Astoria, will be in charge of construction and the heritage association will maintain the park upon completion.
The park will honor the rich history of Nordic immigration into Astoria, which in turn shaped much of the cultural heritage and tradition of the city.
With a view of the Columbia River and an entrance from the Astoria Riverwalk, features inside the park will include a midsummer pole in the plaza, granite slabs representing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as a gateway arch leading to 10 interpretive panels describing the heritage of Scandinavians on the North Coast.
Janet Bowler, the vice chairwoman of the park committee, said they hope to hold events on the plaza, as well as educational tours for schools and cruise ships.
Bowler and Lampi emphasized the park will not just be for the Nordic community, but for the whole city.
“Visitors will have access to Nordic heritage year-round,” Bowler said.